Planning Ministry Requests to Submit Documents Via Mail and E-Governance

Planning Ministry has requested those who need to submit relevant documents to opt for its mail and e-governance.

In a statement released by the ministry, they have requested to submit letters and other relevant documents via its mail [email protected]

They further added those who need to submit the original hard copy of documents can put the documents in an envelope stating necessary information about the document and can put it in the dropbox in front of the office gate.

They have also revealed that documents can be submitted through dropbox only from 10 pm to 12 pm every day excluding the weekends.

Also, those who submit documents through dropbox will receive a slip stating the ministry has received the envelope, within five days of submission.

The government has declared that all government offices will be closed from 5th April to 9th April.

