Personal Computers Donates Goods Worth MVR 600,000 to Education Ministry

Personal Computers has gifted the Ministry of Education with a generous donation of goods worth MVR 600,000. The donation was made under the company’s CSR program ‘PC Uplift’.

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Education today, the donation was made on behalf of the company by CEO Moosa Aswan. It was officially received on behalf of the Ministry by the Minister of Education Dr Aishath Ali.

The donation included face masks for children and adults at schools, computers, and other electronic equipment for schools. Personal Computers also made a donation to the Ministry of Health earlier this year, in relation to efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Computers is a well-known and trusted company specializing in the retail of computers and electronics. With 50 employees under the business, it continues to gain customer confidence and serve the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives