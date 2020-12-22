Power Up Your Life! Maldives’ First Local Activewear Label Has Now Been Launched

Maldives’ first locally-made activewear label, MOVE by HillTop has now been launched.

Designed in the Maldives, MOVE by HillTop offers a variety of men’s and women’s activewear. The very first collection ‘Power Up’ showcases activewear in a simple monochromatic design. Included in the range are tops, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, and sports bras; you can now browse through them online, choosing from different sizes to suit all shapes and ages.

Muna Rilwan is the founder and CEO of the HillTop by Muna. As an experienced interior & graphic designer, she is the brains behind the ‘Plain and Simple’ apparel design concept. She aspires to make her mark within the fashion industry, while striving to make a positive impact on society through slow fashion.

HillTop by Muna aims to provide high quality, affordable apparel and accessories to Maldivians. Embodying the mantra ‘less is more’, its goal is to create simple products while simultaneously empowering clients through a diverse range of options.

To shop the new activewear collection, visit the website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives