Over 400,000 Tourist Arrivals to Maldives So Far This Year

The Maldives has witnessed over 400,000 tourist arrivals as of 16th November.

Statistics of the Ministry of Tourism show that from 1st January to 16th November, over 440,197 tourists have visited the Maldives. A sum of 57,350 tourists arrived at the island nation since border reopened on 15th July.

The leading market for the Maldives is Russia with a total of 12,529 tourist arrivals to the Maldives as of 16th November. United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Brazil, Ukraine and Spain are some of the top markets for the Maldives, this year.

The Maldives made a new record of daily arrivals after Covid-19 on 15th November, Sunday. A total of 2101 tourist arrivals was witnessed on Sunday. Currently, over 16,968 tourists arrivals have been marked this month. Tourism industry professionals expect the number will increase in the coming month as the winter holiday season brings in a lot of tourists. Tourism Minister, Dr Abdulla Mausoom had confirmed earlier this month that 18 international airlines will have scheduled flights to the Maldives.

As of 17th November, Tourism Ministry has approved 91 guesthouse permits to operate. The Tourism Ministry permitted tourist guesthouses to reopen from 15th October 2020, in line with the preventive measure for Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism industry professionals estimate that the Maldives will witness over 800,000 tourist arrivals by the end of 2020.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives