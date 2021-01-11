Over 3000 Medical Visas Issued by India to Maldivians Since May 2020

The Indian High Commission to the Maldives has revealed that over 3000 visas have been issued to Maldivians seeking medical treatment in India.

In a tweet yesterday, the Indian High Commission stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold in the region, over 3000 Maldivian patients have been issued medical visas to travel to India.



As India is one of the main destinations for medical-related travel, India has allowed the issuance of medical visas to Maldivians despite the country’s international borders being closed.

An air bubble has been established between the two nations to allow Indian travelers to visit the Maldives, and for Maldivians to seek medical treatment in India.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives