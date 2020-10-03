Over 18,800 Tourist Arrivals to Maldives Within 2 Months 15 Days

According to the latest statistics by Maldives Immigration, 18,867 tourists have arrived in the Maldives, since the border reopened in July.

During the month of September, Maldives welcomed 9538 tourists, majority from Russia which was 2065 arrivals. This is followed by UAE with 1029 arrivals and the United States with 935 arrivals. Maximum arrivals on a signal day during September was 696 tourists, a record since the reopening.

As of 27th September, tourist arrivals to the Maldives was at 399,252. While there were 173347 arrivals in January, February saw 149786 arrivals and 59،627 in March. For the first time in its history, Maldives did not welcome any tourist for 2 months until 36 tourists arrived in May.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives