Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives Appoints Stanislaw Pajdzinski as General Manager

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has announced the appointment of Mr Stanislaw Pajdzinski as General Manager.

Hailing from Gdansk, Poland, Stanislaw brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to The Maldives, including 16 years with Accor Hotels & Resorts, in exciting destinations in Europe and Assia as diverse as Katowice, Warsaw, Bali and Jakarta. A specialist in Food & Beverage, with a passion for all things hospitality, Stanislaw joins Mövenpick from another branch of Accor family, namely Novotel Yogyakarta in Java, Indonesia, where he spent the last 2 and half years as General Manager, leading the hotel through a major renovation of all public areas, whilst spearheading innovative and effective sales & Marketing strategies to drive revenue, exceeding projected revenues by 20% in the full year 2019.

Speaking of his new role at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, Stanislaw commented, “I am thrilled to join one of the newest members of the Accor family in Asia in my appointment as General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru. The Maldives is a destination that has always intrigued me, and I could no longer resist the opportunity to make this wonderful country the next stop in my career with Accor Hotels & Resorts in Asia. I’m very much looking forward to leading the resort opening on 1st October, and the recovery from the unprecedented pandemic the world has experienced through 2020. I am fully confident that my team and I will come back with a burst of energy after the recent closure and live by the Mövenpick promise “we make moments”. We have recently been accredited with the Accor ALLSafe certification, giving our guests peace of mind that they are in safe hands when they visit us in beautiful Noonu Atoll. I am excited for what the future holds and cannot wait to get started.”

When not on the floor taking care of his guests and team, Stanislaw has a real soft spot for outdoor pursuits, and being a PADI certified Advanced Diver, Maldives is sure to be one of his favourite destinations on his career journey. He also loved spending holidays with his daughter camping in the mountains and lakes of his beloved Poland.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives