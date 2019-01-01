Ooredoo Upgrades SuperNet Plans With Up to 5X Speeds & Up to 68% Increase in Data Allowances

Ooredoo Maldives has upgraded the SuperNet plans with up to 5X Speeds & up to 68% increase in Data Allowances, further enabling the Best Internet Experience in the Maldives.

Since its modest beginnings, Ooredoo Maldives has remained committed to ensuring the best Internet experience in the Maldives for its customers. In line with their vision of enriching the lives of its customers and as the country faces increased communication needs due to the global pandemic, the company has brought strong upgrades to its SuperNet Fixed Broadband portfolio.

The revamp provides customers with up to 5 times the Internet speeds, and up to 68% bigger allowances on their existing plans, at no additional cost. The enhancements have also been extended to increased allowances on SuperNet add-ons and much faster-throttled speeds.

Najib Khan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Maldives said: “Across the globe, the role of the Internet in enriching lives grows stronger. As Ooredoo Maldives celebrates fifteen years with our customers, we reaffirm our commitment to providing them with the best Internet experience that the country has to offer. Today’s SuperNet revamp comes with much faster speeds and massive boosts to data allowances, with the aim of supporting customers to fully utilize the benefits of digital for staying in touch with loved ones, online education, e-healthcare, working from home, online shopping and much more.”

The upgrades to SuperNet plans have gone live with the renewal of Internet packages earlier today on 15th August 2020. More information about the exciting changes to SuperNet Plans can be viewed on Ooredoo Maldives’ award-winning App or via the company’s website at http://www.ooredoo.mv/ooredoo-supernet/

The issuing of Fixed Broadband license to Ooredoo Maldives signalled a key turning point for the broadband industry of the Maldives, with the company taking strong measures to make broadband Internet access for all.

In addition to broadband becoming more affordable for customers, this also marked the expansion of fixed broadband Internet services beyond the capital city to communities across the nation. Ooredoo’s efforts to expand SuperNet services to all continues, which is now available to close to 70% of the entire population.

Ooredoo Maldives will continue its work to enable life-enriching opportunities for the people of Maldives via an incomparable experience on digital that allows its customers to truly enjoy the Internet.

