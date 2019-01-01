Maldives State Shipping Announces Job Opening

Maldives State Shipping (MSS) is looking for a successful candidate to fill the position of Accountant in the company.

Maldives State Shipping (MSS) is a new shipping and logistics company launched in 2020 offering an extensive international liner shipping service.

MSS was born to overcome the difficulties Maldivian traders and other businesses faced in the absence of a reliable national shipping line and to provide employment opportunities for Maldivians in an industry other than tourism.

Position: Accountant

Responsibilities

Accounting for all business transactions and preparing the monthly financial statements.

Perform month-end and year-end close processes.

Preparation of year-end accounts and statutory accounts.

Examining financial records to check for accuracy.

Act as a consultant for senior management for conducting cost and revenue analyses.

Responding to financial inquiries by gathering and interpreting data.

Preparing cash flow statements and controlling expenditure and cash flow of the Company.

Receivable and payables management.

Manage tax payments.

Conduct detailed risk analyses to assess potential investments.

Prepare and monitor the budgets of the Company

Liaise with external and internal auditors.

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Accounting or completed ACCA/CIMA professional level with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in an accounting job.

Previous experience in the shipping industry will be an added advantage.

Salary

Negotiable

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives