Ooredoo Maldives’ e-Commerce Platform Moolee Celebrates 1 Year

Today, the e-commerce platform Moolee celebrates its successful one year of providing its customers nationwide online shopping experience. Commenced in August 2009, Moolee has belted 10000+ deliveries across the Maldives offering a vast variety of quality products with over 14 categories including Consumer Electronics, Gaming products, Books & Stationaries, Home & Kitchen and Lifestyle products from over 36 reputable vendors. To celebrate this new milestone and to thank its shoppers, Moolee has planned fun and interactive online engagement activities with exciting gifts throughout the month of August. More details of this Anniversary activities will be announced on Moolee social media pages soon.

Moolee’s mission to engage with its users more intimately, more deeply and on a more personal level has created a strong bond with its shoppers over the past year. In line with this mission, Moolee has shown exemplary response in connecting its vendors and customers since the beginning of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Moolee onboarded small vendors like corner shops and supermarkets to ensure availability of essential goods such as groceries and water for its customers from the safety of their homes. This swift adaptation not only helped their customers but also enabled small businesses to reach a vast customer base online and continue business operations during the lockdown. In addition to this, the team also celebrated Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha with special promotions enabling its shoppers to connect with their friends and family with Eid gifts while staying safely at home maintaining social distancing. The platform featured a one of a kind digital carnival with exciting giveaways for customers.

The rapidly growing e-commerce platform prospers to provide its consumers with a seamless digital shopping experience with its services like online payments, free nationwide delivery, Easy Returns and genuine product availability for buyers to shop with confidence. The platform also thrives in facilitating small business owners and online retailers reach a bigger customer base, provision of free warehouse space and delivery services. With many more sellers coming on board Moolee team looks forward to catering to a broader customer base with more products on the platform.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives