MTCC Achieves Quality Management Certificate of ISO

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has achieved the quality management system, 9001:2015 certificate issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

9001:2015 standard of ISO is the most renowned quality management system, worldwide. MTCC is among the few Maldivian companies that have achieved the quality management certificate in the country, thus certifying all its operations.

Some of the operations certified from the company MTCC are, civil contraction services, transport services, logistics and common business, selling and distribution of engines, spare parts and equipment. According to MTCC, this system of the company has been certified by the SGS located in the United Kingdom. SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTCC, Adam Azim stated that this is a huge triumph for the whole company. Azim highlights that this achievement proves the effort put by the company in maintaining the quality and trust of its people.

“This is just the beginning. The next phase is to work on the effectiveness of its services and to maintain the certificate” said, Azim.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives