Ooredoo Features Messi & Zuvaan Masveriya in Campaign to Promote Internet Experience

Ooredoo Maldives has unveiled a special network experience campaign featuring its Global Brand ambassador Lionel Messi and local Brand Ambassador Zuvaan Masveriya, teaming up to promote Ooredoo Maldives’ unbeatable Internet Experience. Ooredoo Team was accompanied by Zuvaan Masveriya to South Africa earlier this year to shoot this exciting global commercial.



“In line with Ooredoo’s mission and vision, we have been continuously investing in building our network infrastructure to provide our customers with the Best Internet Experience in the Maldives. We are excited to kick off this global campaign in the Maldives with Messi and Saajin to showcase our world-class networks that enable our customers with a complete digital experience. We thank both our ambassadors for wonderfully representing our strong network and for the on-going collaborations that promote our shared values. We take this moment to reassure our commitment to the Maldives and its people in further building our network and providing world-class services.” Ooredoo Maldives Managing Director & CEO, Najib Khan.

Since the beginning of Ooredoo Maldives, the company has established a strong network across the country, enriching the lives of the people through digital. It has acted as a pioneer in introducing new technologies and services from the global telecom industry to the Maldives, with the aim of connecting communities to new and exciting opportunities for development. Earlier in August, the company celebrated fifteen years of service, throughout which time it has made continuous investments and brought notable improvements in expanding and enhancing the network across the nation. As a brand that has always set new benchmarks for the industry, the company has also recently revamped its SuperNet Fixed Broadband portfolio with bigger data allowances and much more speed increasing the package value.

Today, we live in a digital world where the Internet has transformed the traditional way of doing things and has become an essential part of our everyday life. The internet has connected people across the globe and has opened doors to a new world of endless opportunities that help build our communities, boost economic growth and promotes social wellbeing. Ooredoo has remained as a leader in connecting the people of the Maldives to global advancements and enrich the lives of local communities. As we welcome a new digital era, Ooredoo reaffirms its commitment to the people of Maldives in ensuring that our customers get an exceptional Internet experience that connects them to all the benefits of the digital world.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives