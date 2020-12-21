New Bus Stop and Park Developed by STO, Inaugurated by Vice President

State Trading Organization (STO), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has developed a bus stop and park at the West Park area in Malé City. Vice President Faisal Naseem inaugurated the bus stop and park in the opening ceremony held last night.

Speaking at the inauguration function, Vice President Faisal Naseem said that the bus stop and park inaugurated is amongst numerous projects designed to mitigate the difficulties faced by commuters in Malé City. The Vice President noted that the Government attaches high priority to resolve all issues faced by the residents of Malé City and to cultivate a peaceful and comfortable city.

Speaking further, the Vice President added that all drivers and pedestrians play a vital role in keeping the streets safe. He pointed out that we must all be more attentive while using the roads considering high traffic in the city is inevitable due to its congestion. He urged more people to use public transport.

Vice President Faisal Naseem also thanked all those who had worked tirelessly in the development of the project, especially the management and staff of STO.

The Vice President was accompanied at the ceremony by the Minister of Health, Ahmed Naseem, Malé City Mayor, Shifa Mohamed, the Managing Director of STO, Hussain Amru Mohamed Rashad and other senior government officials.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives