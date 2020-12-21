Get 100% Extra Data with Dhiraagu Prepaid Data 75 Mini Bundle!

Dhiraagu has introduced a special year-end promotion for their prepaid customers.

Dhiraagu customers can now enjoy 100 per cent extra data once they activate the prepaid data 75 mini bundles. Under this offer, each customer will receive 3GB data instead of 1.5GB, once the bundle is activated. The promotion will continue till 10th January 2021.

The promotion targeted for prepaid customers can be activated using the Dhiraagu application or messaging the keyword to 343. The duration for each package is 7 days.

Dhiraagu has recently launched the all-new Dhiraagu Prepaid Combo Plans where customers can get everything they need with just one simple activation. Under this plan, customers will get more voice, SMS, data and other perks that are valued for money.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives