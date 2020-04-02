Navaanavai Introduces Hotline for Reporting Layoffs and Salary Deductions Amid COVID-19

Left-wing political movement ‘Navaanavai’, has launched a hotline for workers facing redundancy, pay cuts and unfair treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Navaanavai, an NGO advocating for social justice the hotline number is 9477309 and will be available for workers who wish to register complaints.

The NGO informs that the complaints will serve as a basis of the organization’s advocacy and lobbying efforts to protect workers’ rights in the wake of the COVID-19 economic downfall.

In a statement released earlier Navaanavai heavily criticized government’s decision to allocate large sums to industries and big businesses, highlighting the need to safeguard employees’ jobs and pay during this uncertainty.

Furthermore, the statement said that disproportionate heavy burden was placed on resort workers, expatriate workers, employees with temporary contracts, freelancers and Malé city tenants who pay exorbitant amounts for rent.

Ministry of Economic Development has requested to report of any such unfair treatments workers face via job portal (jobcenter.mv) and have offered 3 months allowance to those who lose their jobs due to COVID-19 crisis.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives