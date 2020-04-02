BML to Administer Funds for the Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Scheme

As part of the Government’s recovery plan due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bank of Maldives has announced that it will support the Ministry of Finance in the implementation of the COVID-19 Recovery Scheme.

This scheme allows individuals, cooperatives and businesses financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for financing to meet working capital requirements.

Bank of Maldives will administer the funds allocated to resorts, as well as any other businesses with over MVR 10 million turnovers. This is an unsecured facility provided at 6% interest per annum for 3 year period, including a grace period of 6 months during which no interest or principal payments will be made.

Businesses that are outside this category can access the COVID-19 Recovery Scheme through other financial institutions.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives