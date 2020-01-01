‘Mystery Guests’ to Monitor Compliance to Tourism Guidelines

The Ministry of Tourism has announced that ‘Mystery Guests’ will be travelling to various tourist facilities across the country, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism. The guests will be inspecting compliance with the regulations set forth by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) and the Tourism Ministry.

In a statement released by the Ministry, it said that these guests, who will be making their bookings independently, will report back to the Ministry regarding their experience at the facility.

The reports will highlight the level of compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and other guidelines set for the facility with regards to the ongoing pandemic. As an added precaution, the Ministry will also be inspecting the facilities in order to confirm the reports received.

The main aim of this regulation is to ensure the safety of the community, tourists, and employees of the facility, as well as the island in which the facility is located, revealed the Ministry.

Since Maldives reopened its borders on July 15th after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maldives has experienced a surge of visitors. More than 44,000 tourists having have arrived between border opening and November.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives