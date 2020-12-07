HDC Seeks Developer for Fitness Center in Hulhumale’

Housing Development Corporation (Lessor) is seeking interested parties for the development and operation of a ‘Fitness and Wellness Center’ in Hulhumalé. The selected party (Lesse) will be responsible for the design, construction and management of the property for the duration of the lease term.

HDC has identified that there is a high demand for fitness activities in Hulhumalé, with most similar services provided on a smaller scale. Hence to cater to the demand, the first large scale Fitness and Wellness Centre in Hulhumalé is being developed within close proximity to a well-developed residential neighbourhood, ensuring a place to maintain physical wellness within the community.

The plot area of the proposed fitness centre spans 8,743.09 sqft.

Proposal submission and the opening are on 7th December 2020.

Documents and other information regarding these projects are available on our website www.hdc.com.mv and properties.com.mv.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives