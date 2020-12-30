MTCC Successfully Completes L. Maavah Harbour Upgrade Project

Maldives Transport & Contracting Company (MTCC) has announced the successful completion of the L. Maavah harbour upgrade project.

Valued at MVR 27.3 million, the project commenced on 9th October 2019. It was completed on 29th December 2020.

The project entailed dredging a 26,885-cubic meter area in the Maavah lagoon, construction of a 568-meter seawall, and a 40-meter revetment.

MTCC is the first public company to have formed in the Maldives. Throughout its existence, MTCC has positioned itself as the leading marine and land transport provider and civil and marine constructor.

