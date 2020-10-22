MTCC Project Updates of the Week

There have been a number of exciting developments during the past week for Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), the leading marine and civil contractor in the country.

Work on the design and build of B. Fehendhoo Harbour is well underway, with an overall 50% project progress reported by MTCC. Installation of precast concrete blocks required for the quay wall construction is currently ongoing with 31% completion. MTCC was contracted the projected by the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for MVR 49.6 million, and the project was mobilized on 10th November 2019.

Another major update is the ongoing Ha. Hoarafushi Airport development project, which is set to be completed by 11th November 2020. The company stated that they are working tirelessly to meet this deadline, and are working at a speed faster than before to do so. CEO Adam Azim also paid a visit to the project site for observation of its progress.

In Laamu atoll, a construction project of major roads for the island of Fonadhoo has been completed by 64%, and subbase laying works on an area of 5200sqm is ongoing. The project was mobilized on 26th June 2019.

Additionally, the design and build of F. Dharanboodhoo Harbour is a quarter of the way complete. Dredging works for the project are underway, with 81% completion. This project was mobilized on 27th May 2020.

The V. Rakeedhoo Harbour project is also more than halfway completed, with a progress report of 58%. Cast in-situ wall and top slab casting capping work for the project is ongoing, with completion progress of 66% and 40% respectively.

Similarly, the M. Veyvah Harbour project has reached an overall 45% in completion, and the installation of precast concrete blocks required for quay wall construction is currently ongoing with 66% completion.

In other news, the Emergency COVID Facility project at Gdh. Thinadhoo has been handed over to the client Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure. The speed and efficiency of MTCC can be highlighted here, as the project was successfully completed within only 20 days.

More recent updates include work on the Hdh. Kulhudhuffushi Harbour expansion project, which is nearly done with a 98% project progress. Maintenance and dredging work is 30% complete, and the project is scheduled to complete on 30th October 2020.

Lastly, Sh. Komandoo Harbour – the company reported a progress update of 89%. Concrete casting of pavement area and casting curb line along the pavement area is ongoing, with 50% and 79% completion respectively.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives