Maldives Lands on UK Government’s Safe List, No Self Isolation Required from 25 October 2020

Maldives has landed on UK’s Global Travel Advisory list, enabling travellers to return to the UK without the need for mandatory self-isolation from 25th October 2020.

The island nation has been added to the government’s safe list alongside Denmark, Canary Islands and Mykonos, which is restored having been previously removed. The news was confirmed by UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps via Twitter.

UPDATE: Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations. pic.twitter.com/vVF40XKS2t — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 22, 2020



Following an update to the implementation of changes to corridors last week, the new rules will apply from 4 am on Sunday, October 25.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

While there is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, tourists travelling to the Maldives are required to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure. The negative PCR test result must be attached while completing Traveler Health Declaration form, which has to be submitted online via IMUGA (www.imuga.immigration.gov.mv), by all arriving passengers before arrival (but not exceeding 24 hours before arrival time).

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives