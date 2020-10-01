Air Seychelles to Offer Direct Flights to Maldives

Air Seychelles has today announced that the airline will operate passenger services from Johannesburg to the Maldives between 4 December 2020 and 9 January 2021.

The flight scheduled every Friday night from Johannesburg for 6 weeks, will provide travellers with the opportunity to plan their holidays in advance for the upcoming festive season now that both countries have reopened to welcome back international visitors.

The Air Seychelles aircraft will make an intermediate stop briefly in Seychelles before continuing to Velana International Airport in Male (MLE), Maldives.

The returning flight set to be operated every Saturday will allow for a full week holiday in the Maldives with a total flying time of fewer than 9 hours. Beach-seekers can also enjoy a stopover in Seychelles on their return flight home to extend that hard-earned holiday.

Air Seychelles will operate three non-stop flights per week between Johannesburg and Seychelles in December. For bookings, travellers are invited to book online, contact the Call Centre on +2484391000 or visit their local travel agents.

As a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 travellers will need to provide proof of negative RT-PCR test results conducted 72 hours prior to the flight.

Due to the unprecedented events surrounding the COVID – 19 pandemic, Air Seychelles has extended its waiver policy to provide travellers more flexibility and peace of mind if they choose to rebook and fly at a later time. As part of the policy, travellers holding tickets issued any time until 31 December 2020, can now benefit from unlimited date changes with no penalty fee.

Travellers to the Maldives are advised to view www.tourism.gov.mv/covid19 for updated information related to COVID-19 measures. For those with Seychelles as their final destination, please visit seychelles.govtas.com to submit the mandatory Health Travel Authorization prior to entering the country.

