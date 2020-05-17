MTCC Project Updates in Over 7 Islands Within A Week

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) announced that Hdh. Kulhudhuffushi Regional Hospital Renovation project is well underway, with an overall 18% project progress. The casting of lift wall located on the first floor of the Ward Building is now complete. The project was mobilized on 17th May 2020.

MTCC completed the S. Hulhudhoo Football Ground Subbase Project on 10th September 2020. Scope of works for the project includes site clearing and compaction of 8,103sqm, installation of pavement blocks, installation of soak pit, laying of pipes and laying of kerbstone.

MTCC also completed the first phase of Dhuvaafaru road development. As per the agreement, MTCC will develop 4,960 meters of the road for a pedestrian walk and 17,790 meters of the road for vehicle use, and is scheduled for completion with 300 days. The project was awarded on September 9 with an MVR 37.8 million contract for the second phase of road development on Dhuvaafaru, Raa Atoll.

It has been revealed that sewerage network project at Feydhoo, Maradhoo and Feydhoo of Addu city will be completed by December. Following the completion of the MVR124 million project in overall capacity, MTCC has handed over the remainder of the work to Fenaka Corporation.

Further, the construction of Bahaudheen Road at S. Hulhumeedhoo is nearing completion, with overall 85% project progress. Supply and installation of streetlights are ongoing, with 48% completion. The project was mobilized on 01st April 2019.

The company successfully completed the R. Vandhoo Harbour Upgrade Project on 13 September 2020. Scope of works for the project includes dredging and excavation operations of 1,870cbm and the construction of a 75m quay wall.

They have also mobilized Sh. Foakaidhoo Harbour upgrades project site on 17th September 2020. The project is valued at MVR 55.97 million and was awarded on 29 December 2019.

