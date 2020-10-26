MTCC Earns A Record-Breaking MVR 140 Million Profit in First 3 Quarters of 2020

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has revealed that the company has broken a record in terms of profit earned during the first 3 quarters of a year. With a profit before tax of MVR 140.26 million, the company records its highest profit in its 39 years of existence.

During the 3rd quarter, the company earned a revenue of MVR 350.18 million and a profit before tax of MVR 69.72 million. During Q2, MTCC earned MVR 248 million as revenue.

Within these 3 quarters, MTCC earned a total MVR 951.79 million as revenue. MTCC carried out several activities within the period. From 70 projects, 11 have been successfully concluded. and 12 projects have commenced this quarter.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives