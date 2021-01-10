MTCC Concludes Open Day in Fuvahmulah for ‘Hunavaru Licensing’ Program

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has successfully concluded the ‘Hunavaru Licensing Program 2021’ Open Day at Fuvahmulah City.

The Open Day was held yesterday from 1400 to 1800 hrs at Fuvahmulah City Council Kurundhumaa Maalan. The company will also be holding an Open Day in Addu City tomorrow, 11th January 2021, from 1100 to 1500 hrs.

The MTCC ‘Hunavaru Licensing Program 2021’ presents Maldivian youth with the opportunity to work as an apprentice to attain qualifications. The program will run for a duration of 3 months, and its licensing areas will cover both vessels, heavy vehicles, and machinery.

Participants will be guided by qualified professionals and receive a monthly allowance of MVR 5000. Off-residence food and accommodation will also be provided. Upon completion, participants will be given a 1-year service bond period.

For more information, call 3025503, 3001192, or 3001139.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives