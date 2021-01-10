Cocogiri Island Resort to Make its Debut on 1st March 2021

Cocogiri Island Resort, a new luxury resort situated in Vaavu Atoll is scheduled to open on 1st March 2021.

Located just 12 minutes away by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Cocogiri is already being hailed as having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, making it a dream come true for snorkelers and scuba divers.

Cocogiri is an exclusive, boutique resort featuring 20 water villas and 20 beach villas on a private island ensuring the utmost tranquillity for guests. A perfect setting for relaxation, exploration and rejuvenation. Whether you choose to relax in a swimming pool, swim in the crystal-clear blue ocean, sunbathe on the white sandy beaches or enjoy the serenity of Cocogiri’s spa and wellness centre, the resort promises to provide an unmatched luxurious experience.

Guests can also enjoy evenings watching the sunset while dining at Cocogiri’s beach restaurant with a range of international cuisine made by their highly experienced team of chefs or cool off at the bar. For more adventurous guests, the resort offers the opportunity to scuba dive or snorkel with their on-island Dive School, or raise your adrenaline levels with their extensive water sports programme. Explore the surrounding islands and immerse yourself in the cultural beauty of the Maldives through Cocogiri’s daily excursions.

Regardless of the occasion, Cocogiri Island Resort assures to offer the perfect setting for rare moments of romance, adventure, excitement and memories to last a lifetime.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives