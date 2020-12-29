MTCC Commences Launch Ferry Services Between Thaa and Laamu Atolls

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has begun their launch ferry services between Thaa and Laamu atolls.

The service will see the launch ferries travelling between the atolls on 4 days of the week: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Islands along this route are Th. Veymandoo, Th. Thimarafushi and L. Gan. The price of a one-way ticket for travel between Veymandoo and Thimarafushi is MVR 75, which a round trip will cost MVR 150. A one-way ticket for travel between Thimarafushi and L. Gan is set at MVR 250, and a two-way ticket is MVR 400.

MTCC expressed gratitude for the support they received in initiating the launch ferry service, with special mentions for the Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula, MP for L. Gan constituency Mohamed Wisam, as well as MP for L. Fonadhoo constituency Moosa Siraj.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives