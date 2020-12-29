Govt Publicises Temporary List of Eligible Civil Servants for Hiyaa Scheme

The Committee Investigating Public Housing Schemes has publicised the temporary list of applicants for the Civil Service Employees category under the Hiyaa Public Housing Scheme. The temporary list, published yesterday in the Government Gazette, contains details of re-evaluated points for applicants under the category.

The Committee stated that the list contains the names of the Government institutions where applicants reported working at, during the time of application submission. It stated that despite the formation of new ministries and changes that were brought to the names of some ministries since the application, the list reflects the name of the ministry during the time of application submission.

The announcement yesterday also included the points allocated according to the guidelines followed at that time by the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure. Points are also awarded for the contributions from the employee and the educational qualifications earned before 15 January 2018.

In addition, the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure’s guidelines dictate that the applicant will be disqualified if the individual leaves his/her job before receiving the keys to the flat. Further, married couples will be provided with a single housing unit even if the husband and wife both qualify for the housing under the category.

The Committee Investigating Public Housing Schemes invited members of the public to submit any complaints or grievances regarding the temporary list via the official Hiyaa Complaints Portal. The portal will accept disputes regarding the Civil Service Employees category list of temporary applicants from 28th December 2020 to 1500hrs on 03rd January 2020.

