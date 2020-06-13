MTCC Begins Phase Two of Kelaa Habour Construction Project

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has initiated phase two of the Haa Alif Kelaa harbour construction project on 29th June 2020.

Phase Two of the project also involves the installation of mooring buoys of the harbour of Haa Alif Kelaa with the completion of dredging works. The overall project consists of 12,768 cubic meters of dredging, a 30-meter breakwater, 220 meters of revetment, along with 1,445 square meters of paved area works.

Work is well underway for design and build of HA. Kelaa Harbour Phase Two; with completion of channel dredging works, maintenance dredging and installation of mooring buoys. Work on revetment construction is currently ongoing. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/NADydb6xj5 — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) June 29, 2020



The project valued at MVR 17.4 million was handed over to MTCC on 30th July 2019 where the project was initiated during September 2019. The project is estimated to be completed within 410 days.

