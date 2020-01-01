MTCC Awarded 10 Projects Worth Over MVR 1.1 Billion!

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has been awarded 10 infrastructural projects worth over MVR 1.1 billion by the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The agreements were signed by the Ministry’s Director General Fathimath Shana and MTCC’s CEO Adam Azim at a special ceremony held at state radio broadcast station, Voice of Maldives.

The awarded projects include the development of the airport at Gdh. Faresmaathoda, valued at MVR 144 million. It was awarded under the design and build (D&B) policy, to be completed within a duration of 600 days.

A 1,200-meter runway, as well as a terminal building, will be constructed under the project. CEO Azim stated that the project is set to commence soon as MTCC has completed the airport development at Ha. Hoarafushi.

Several other projects have also been contracted to MTCC. This includes reclamation projects in R. Dhuvaafaru, Ga. Dhaandhoo, reclamation and coastal protection of Ha. Ihavandhoo, Aa. Ukulhas, Th. Hirilandhoo, M. Dhiggaru, and harbour upgrading in Aa. Maalhos and Lh. Hinnavaru. The construction of a harbour and a ferry terminal in Ukulhas has also been handed over to MTCC.

The agreements set a deadline of approximately one year for MTCC to complete the land reclamation projects. The shortest deadline was for the Ukulhas harbour project, set at three months.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives