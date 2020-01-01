Inspired Interiors With Exceptional Service! Check Out Azmyl Design House

Azmyl Design House is a full-service interior design studio located in the Maldives, specializing in both residential and commercial design. Whether you need a quick refresh of furniture and paint colours, or an extensive whole-house redesign or a renovation, Azmyl Design House can provide the expertise to make sure the project runs smoothly and gives you the best results possible.

Because they believe in efficiency and on-time delivery, they are extremely flexible and nimble. They have relationships with many local craftsmen and subcontractors, so you can be assured that your project is completed with the highest standards. Or, if you prefer, you can hire your own contractors, and the design house will work with them throughout the remodelling process.

Commitment

Azmyl Design House is committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfil client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. The goal is always to create designs tailored to the clients’ unique personal styles and practical needs. All of this is supported by an ethos focused on delivering efficiently and on time to the clients.

Much of their business comes from repeat clients and direct referrals. Once people hire Azmyl, they seem to want to do it again!

The Roots

Azmyl Design House is a subsidiary of Sandpiper Pvt Ltd. A company founded by Sikandar Nasrullah Kamaludeen and Mohamed Azmyl, formed with the intention of promoting local craftsmen and businesses to a wider global stage. With its initial formation of a travel agency, Sandpiper Travel, which specializes in domestic tourism as well as inbound travellers with a taste for culture and history of the Maldives.

The design house led by Azmyl, Co-founder and Director, boasts over a decade of experience in creativity and the field of design.

Dedicated to advancing his craftsmanship, Azmyl believes in invoking the unique soul of every project. Each space is designed to tell a story of the client or subject matter with intention and distinct aesthetics that is modern, eclectic, bold, visually exciting and timeless.

While specializing in interior design, the design house is exclusively outfitted to deliver a complete solution for our clients. Whether it is branding, interior design or finish out, the design house is able to give their clients a professional and hassle-free service that’s without any peers.

Furthermore, with their partners, specialized services such as surveying and project management are also available for clients under one roof.

For more information, visit www.azmyl.design

