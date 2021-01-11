Ms. Aishath Zahira Appointed as Chairperson of Capital Market Development Authority

The Capital Market Development Authority (CMDA) has announced Ms Aishath Zahira as the Chairperson of the board. Ms Aishath Zahira had served as the Deputy Governor of the Maldives Monetary Authority until July 2020.

Her new position is effective from 10th January 2021, as per the Maldives Securities Act (Law No. 2/2006) clause 6 (b).

The details of the current composition of the Board Members of CMDA are as follows.

Ms Aishath Zahira (Chairperson of Board) Chief Executive Officer Ms Aishath Nadhiya (Senior Executive Director, Maldives Monetary Authority) Mr Ahmed Siraj (Secretary-General of Privatization and Corporatization Board, Ministry of Finance and Treasury) Mariyam Visam (Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Economic Development) Uza. Fathimath Shafneez (Private Sector Representative) Mr Rifaath Jaleel (Private Sector Representative)

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives