MIRA to Issue Digital Stickers for Annual Vehicle Fee Payments

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has announced the issuance of a new digital sticker for annual vehicle fee payments. Starting from 1st January 2021, those who make their annual vehicle fee payments online will be able to receive the sticker online as well.

According to MIRA, from 1st January onwards, the authority will be issuing digital stickers via email to those making their annual vehicle fee payments online. The stickers then can be printed out by the individual.

Furthermore, from 1st January, those making their annual vehicle fee payments in person at the MIRA counters will also be issued the same printed sticker as previously mentioned.

However, in relation to an annual vehicle fee payment made until 31st December 2020, if an individual requests the sticker that is currently being used, it will be issued by MIRA under a set guideline.

Not only will these changes bring ease and convenience to individuals, but it would also strengthen the tax payment system, as authorities can check the validity of stickers by scanning the QR code on them.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives