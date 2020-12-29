Decentralization is the Key to Progress in Our Atolls: President

Speaking on a morning radio show yesterday, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reiterated the importance of decentralization when it comes to achieving progress within our atolls.

President Solih appeared yesterday as a guest on “Baajjaveri Hendhuneh” – the morning show broadcasted by Dhivehi Raajjeyge Adu. The show was special, as Dhivehi Raajjeyge Adu celebrated 58 years of service yesterday.

Speaking on the programme, the President congratulated the management and staff of Dhivehi Raajjeyge Adu on reaching the milestone. Speaking on the importance of radio as a medium for mass communication, he urged them to take advantage of the medium’s features to strive to produce even better content.

President Solih spoke on critical government policies, ranging from decentralization to the expansion of the health sector.

He also highlighted some of his contributions during his time in Parliament. He further shared some insight into his personal life and exchanged thoughts with callers from the public who joined the programme.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives