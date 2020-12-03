Ministry of Education Revises Academic Calendar 2020

Ministry of Education, on 13th August 2020, has revised the academic calendar to announce its decision to start the new academic year on August 10th, 2021.

According to the revised academic calendar, the first semester of 2020 will extend till December. Although the academic year of 2020 commenced on January 12 with its first semester to conclude in May, the newly revised calendar by the ministry highlights that the first term of 2020 will extend until December 3, 2020. This will be followed by the beginning of the second term on January 10, 2021. The second term will end of 24th June 2020.

As read by the revised academic calendar, Edexcel and HSC examinations will fall in October, while the first term examinations fall on November 2020. Likewise, for the next batch of students, Edexcel, HSC, GCE, IGCSE, GSCE and SSC examinations will be carried out on May 2021, while the second term examinations will be carried out on June 2021.

Revised Academic Calendar

After a long period of closure of Educational Institutions in the Maldives since March 12 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives, teaching for all grades across the country commenced again on July 1, except in the Greater Male’ Area.

Following the resumption on July, the education ministry has announced that schools in the Greater Male’ Area will be closed from August 9 to 19 as a measure to reduce further spread of the virus, amid a spiked resurgence as the government eased restrictive measures.

Earlier in May, the Ministry of Education has postponed O’ Level examinations for October and November 2020, to May and June 2021.

