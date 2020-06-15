MIFCO Launch Fasmeeru Al’Haa Eid Promotion

Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company (MIFCO) has started Fasmeeru promotion targeted for Al’Haa Eid for this year till 23rd July.

The promotion offers special retail prices for Felivaru canned tuna both in-brine and in-oil. The prices for Felivaru canned tuna in oil for 24 can and 48 can case are MVR 320 and MVR 640 respectively while canned tuna in brine cases of 24 cans and 48 cans are priced at MVR 298 and MVR 595.

For the purchase of every case with retail price, a coupon will be received to participate in the promotion lucky draw. The coupon boxes are located at three MIFCO shops in Male’ area, Kooddoo Felivaru shop and MIFCO shop located in Hulhumeedhoo Fisherman’s Marina.

MIFCO has stated that the coupons will be accepted till 23rd of July while the winners will be announced before the Eid holidays by 25th July 2020. A total of 6 winners will be selected from the promotions throughout the MIFCO outlets where the gift hamper as the grand prize consists of home appliances and various types of canned tuna cases.

