Ooredoo & Huawei to Host a Webinar on Adapting to the New Normal with Technology

Ooredoo Maldives announced that they are hosting a Webinar, in partnership with Huawei for business in the Maldives on how they can adapt to the New Normal with Technology.

The webinar will be held on 6th July from 11am – 12pm. Ooredoo Maldives MD & CEO, Mr. Najib Khan will be giving an opening note, speaking about below topics:

Optimise operating technology costs in the new normal

Increase automation on a pay per use model

Eliminate capital expenditure on technology

Mr Najib Khan, Ooredoo Maldives MD & CEO,

According to Ooredoo Maldives, Mr Pyae Phyo Hein Luke, Huawei Certified Solution Architect will be giving information in the webinar on Cloud Computing solutions tailored to assist Maldivian business to adapt to the current business paradigm.

With the ongoing global pandemic, and the slow and careful transition to a ‘new normal’, the business landscape in which our companies function, have been forever transformed. Executives preparing their business for success must not only be wary of the changes but also strategize to overcome them. In such, the necessity for innovative solutions in the IT infrastructure of businesses has never been greater.

The webinar is focused on providing a deeper understanding of cloud computing, customizations and its unlimited opportunities. The world has embraced and adapted to working from home setups which have significantly reduced operational costs and increased overall productivity, and gaining knowledge on these trends along with local avenues for cloud support and services can enrich the possibilities for the future of your business

Registration is open and interested parties can be registered for free via ore.do/webinar

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives