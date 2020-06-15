MIFCO Introduces Safety Measures for Employees & Customers

The Maldives Industrial fisheries Company, MIFCO has introduced various COVID-19 safety measures to protect the company’s employees, fishermen and the public, as the number of positive cases in the country continues to deteriorate.

Following Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) instructions to wear a mask in all islands in the Maldives, MIFCO has distributed masks to fishermen and workers operating in all sites of MIFCO. Fishermen that weighed fish in Felivaru, Kooddo and Addu Fisheries Complex, as well as employees working in ice plants, were given masks by the company.

Along with weighing fish, other various services required by fishermen have been arranged at MIFCO sites. This includes cafés, shops as well as rooms for daily rent.

Hygiene measures such as arrangements to wash hands have been established at ice plants and MIFCO sites. Special policies are also in place when entering and exiting the locations. To enter the sites all employees are required to wear a mask and take precautionary measures. Temperature checks are also done and information is noted down in case tracking is needed.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives