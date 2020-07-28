MIFCO Extends Canned Tuna Discounts Until End of 2020

MIFCO has announced that the company’s canned tuna will be offered for the discounted prices until the end of this year.

MIFCO first reduced the prices of canned tuna this year March for Ramadan. However, due to the financial difficulties being faced by the customers, the company extended the offer until August and has decided to maintain that price until the end fo this year.

Canned tuna by MIFCO is one of the most common food products used by households in the Maldives. Apart from the 3 Mas Fihaara outlets in Male`, canned tuna will be available for retail and wholesale at MIFCO sites, shops and ice plants as well. The 24 cans and 48 cans cases canned at Felivaru is also offered at the discounted price.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives