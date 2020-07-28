Enjoy Great Deals! JCC Extends Clearance Sale Until End of September

JCC, the leading distributor of bathware, tiles, adhesives and grout, laminated flooring and many more, has extended their clearance sale until 30th of September.

The company offers the quality you can depend on and is the sole distributor of several products in the Maldives including Lanka Tiles, the most trusted Tiles Brand Maldives among architects, contractors, government organizations and public; American Standard, the world’s leading sanitary ware brand; and Laticrete, the world leader in the manufacture of high-strength shock and weather resistant tile and stone installation systems and waterproofing products.

Visit https://jcc.mv/shop/.

