Tourism Ministry Confirms Guesthouses to Reopen from 15th October

Maldives will permit reopening of guesthouses from 15 October 2020, Ministry of Tourism confirmed.

In a tweet, the Ministry revealed that the issuing of the permit will be based on consent from Island Council and criteria and guidelines by HPA and HEOC. Ministry is said to hold a press conference on 2nd September 2020 to provide more info on guesthouse reopening.

Maldives implemented a temporarily nationwide shutdown of guesthouses on 17th March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, guesthouses and hotels in the greater Male’ area have been granted permission to reopen for transit purposes from July 15, 2020, under special consideration.

The Maldives has over 600 guesthouses operating nationwide.

The Maldives opened the borders for all nationalities from 15th July 2020. Tourists travelling to the Maldives are provided with a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.

Confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism, prior to travelling to the Maldives is mandatory for the travellers.

