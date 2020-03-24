MIFCO Commences Delivery Services

MIFCO has announced that they have commenced delivery services of its canned tuna amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

MIFCO has stated that they have outsourced its delivery services and only canned fish will be delivered. They further stated that even if a customer orders just one case of canned tuna they will arrange delivery services.

Delivery services will be available daily from 9 am to 9 pm. MIFCO has also noted that its customers can call and Viber its number 7818886 for ordering and delivery services.

MIFCO has commenced delivery services to support government and HPA’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives. Also, to encourage its customers to practice social distancing.

