Deseo Introduces Delivery Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A leading wholesaler and retailer of cosmetic brands in the Maldives, Deseo has announced that they have begun its delivery services after disinfecting its products.

Deseo has stated that this decision was taken to provide cosmetic products to its customers while they practice social distancing as instructed by the government and HPA to contain the virus.

Products will be delivered within Male’ and Hulhumale’.

Deseo provides free delivery for purchases above 100rf. A 10rf delivery charge will be applicable for purchases below 100rf and an additional 20rf for urgent deliveries within 30 minutes.

Deseo has arranged to order services via its website www.deseo.mv for its customers’ ease.

Deseo Maldives is a leading wholesaler and retailer of cosmetic brands in the Maldives. Their product range includes brands such as Cantu.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives