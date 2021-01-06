MIFCO and MSS to Join Together and Begin Exporting Fish

The state-run company Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company (MIFCO) and Maldives State Shipping (MSS) are teaming up to export fish products to the international market.

Managing Director of MIFCO Mr Ismail Fauzee stated that to begin exporting fish products with MSS, they have ordered 30 cold-storage containers.

Additionally, the goal of this operation is to sell Maldivian fish products to the international market at high prices until Felivaru Fisheries Maldives Limited (FFML) builds capacity to store the products.

“When we receive reefer containers this month, we will commence this operation in Felivaru,” said Ismail. “We used to do this before as well, but we used containers by Lily or TTS. But now we will continue this operation in collaboration with the Maldives State Shipping company. This is progress.”

He further reiterated that the fish exported with MSS will be sold at high prices on the international market. “If we can sell it for a higher price, we take it to the Latin American market or even the European market.”

He further detailed that each 40-foot container imported will have the capacity to hold 25 tons of fish.

In addition to finding ways to export fish, MIFCO is also actively building facilities in Felivaru to produce ice. All the necessary equipment has currently been ordered.

