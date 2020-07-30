Medtech Installs New PCR Machine at IGMH

Medtech has installed the new QuanStudio5 PCR machine from Thermofisher Scientific at IGMH PCR Laboratory.

The QuantStudio 3 and 5 systems offer connectivity and ease of use. They are designed for both new and experienced users who need simple and affordable real-time PCR systems without compromising performance and quality.

The applied Biosystems VeriFlex technology provides three or six independent temperature zones for precise control over PCR optimization, allowing users to save valuable time.

Medtech has a total of 4 machines for COVID19 testing at IGMH PCR Lab now.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives