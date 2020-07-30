SIMDI Introduces Electrolux Products, Offering World-Class Kitchen Appliances

Electrolux offers a full line of kitchen and laundry appliances, inspired by their expertise in designing professional products for the world’s best chefs and five-star hotels. The appliances are developed in close collaboration with professional chefs and can be found in many Michelin-star restaurants across Europe and North America.

Electrolux Nutrifresh Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Best in class in energy and efficiency, this refrigerator features Dual Jet Air Curtain, Multi-function Nerve Center, Temperature Control, Quick Chick, Fast Freeze, Market Fresh Crisper, Door Alarm, Drink Chill Compartment and Separate Freezer Compartment.

Electrolux Blender 1.5ltr Jar

Blend all kinds of fruits and vegetables with this blender having 400W rated power, BPA-free plastic jug, 1.5-liter jug, 4-wing removable stainless-steel blade, 3 speeds and pulse, Safety lock, Thermo fuse and 1-meter cord.

Electrolux Free-Standing 4-Burner With Electric Oven

A 54L Electric oven with 5 oven functions, Safety in Oven with Thermostat, Fan Assisted Heat Circulation, 60min Minute reminder. Made from stainless steel, the oven has enamel coating making it easy to clean inside.

