Medtech Imports Further Medical Supplies

As the country tries to combat community spread of COVID-19, Medtech Maldives has imported additional medical supplies for the frontline workers.

The shipment includes N95 masks, reusable protective shield, protective goggles and sample carriers (used for sample transportation).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Medtech Maldives have been delivering critical medical supplies and equipment to the Maldives.

They have previously supplied over 47,000 face shields, more than 1,000 antibody testing rapid kits, 12,000 universal transport media swabs, 2,000 protective coveralls and 25,000 bottles of sanitizer to healthcare workers.

A statement released by the company read, “We will remain steadfast to ensure delivery of critical equipment to our health service to the best of our ability.‬”

Medtech Maldives is one of the leading suppliers of healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products in the Maldives.

