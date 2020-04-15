Dhiraagu Introduces Special Offers for Ramadan

Dhiraagu has announced special offers as we begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Dhiraagu customers on Dhiraagu Postpaid Plan 350, 550, and 750 will receive an extra 2GB, while customers on 1000 plan will receive 5GB and customers on Postpaid 1700 plan, can enjoy 10GB extra social media allowances this Ramadan. This offer will be valid until the end of May.

For its Mobile Prepaid customers, Dhiraagu has introduced a special

Prepaid Data Value Pack for Ramadan where customers will be able to enjoy 3GB data for just MVR 75. The data pack will be valid for 7 days from the time of activation, giving them more freedom to use the data. The offer will be valid until the end of May.

Dhiraagu has also arranged online payment methods of Fitr Zakat via its website using the following link: https://www.dhiraagu.com.mv/ocs/service_zakath.aspx.

Dhiraagu Prepaid Customers can make Fitr Zakat Payments by dialling 4545#.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives