The original was published on Raajje.mv on 7th February 2020.

The following is a loose translation:

A man who had spat on a woman on a street in Malé has been arrested.

The Police has said that the incident where the man who was walking down the street, spat on the woman who was standing idle, took place on Friday around 1:59 pm.

The Police has said a 34-year-old man has been apprehended concerning the case.

The investigation of the case is ongoing.