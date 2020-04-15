Maldives Sees Progress in Flattening the Curve – NEOC

National Emergency Operations Center has revealed that the Maldives is making progress in flattening the curve.

Speaking at the press conference, spokesperson Mabrouq Azeez shared the graph which compares the actual figures with projections on virus spread compared with 25 per cent compliance to social distancing measures and 75 per cent compliance to social distancing measures.

As seen from the chart by NEOC, the red line depicts the projected virus numbers at 25 per cent compliance to social distancing measures, while the white line shows actual virus numbers, and the blue line reflects virus numbers at 75 per cent compliance to social distancing measures.

The actual numbers show that the efforts put in place to curb the curve are bringing actual results close to the 75 per cent compliance numbers.

Authorities suggest that this is a really good sign towards flattening the curve.

The first case from the capital, Male’ City was confirmed on April 15, leading to a lockdown on the greater Male’ area and a ban on all non-essential travel between Maldivian islands.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives